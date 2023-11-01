EDITORIAL: Filling a large need Published 12:00 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

We would like to take this opportunity to wish a healthy recovery to Diane Porter, the longtime directory of Harvest for the Hungry food pantry in Ironton.

In a message she posted to the organization’s Facebook page, Porter said that she suffered a heart attack last week.

True to her concern for the public, she urged those who are feeling sick to seek treatment and get checked out, noting that her symptoms did not include chest pains.

Porter has been a dedicated servant to Ironton and Lawrence County for years, overseeing operation for the food pantry, which serves thousands in need each year through its food distribution efforts, including their large Thanksgiving giveaway, which is coming up in a few weeks.

And that event and their efforts for the holidays recently got a big boost, when Ironton VFW Post 8850 donated $5,000 to the pantry, specifically for the holidays.

As post commander Louie Sheridan said at the donation, “This will go where it is needed,” and Porter and Harvest for the Hungry have done exemplary work in finding those in need and getting them help they can use.

We commend the VFW for their donation, wish Porter the best in her recovery and urge those who can to consider volunteering on donating to the food pantry’s work..