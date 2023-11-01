Editorials from around Ohio: Read ballot language before heading to polls next week Published 12:00 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

As Ohio’s November election rapidly approaches, there is an alarming amount of confusion and intentional misinformation floating around.

One reporter was confronted by a voter who firmly believed Ohioans were being asked to cast ONE vote that would count for BOTH constitutional amendments on the ballot. In other words, this person was skittish about voting in favor of Issue 2 because she believed it would also indicate support for Issue 1.

Of course, nothing could be further from the truth, but one can see where confusion would arise when so many special interest groups are trying to persuade voters there is more to the amendments than what is written on the ballot.

According to Ballotpedia, November’s Issue 1 would “Provide that each individual has the right to make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions.” Issue 2 would “Legalize the recreational use of marijuana for adults 21 years of age or older.”

Full ballot language is available for any voter here: https://www.ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/toolkit/sample-ballot/

In fact, it is a good idea to take a look at your ballot to become familiar with more than just the ballot issues. Doing so before you vote gives you a chance to do your own research — on issues and individuals, rather than trusting the fear-mongers and conspiracy theorists on social media.

Once you’ve read the ballot language for yourself — once you understand what each issue says and does not say — make your voice heard knowing you have cast your vote for or against the issue itself, rather than the falsely tacked-on triggers nasty political operatives hoped would fool you.

— The Youngstown Vindicator