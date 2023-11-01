Ironton mayoral candidates outline plans for office Published 12:00 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

The general election in Lawrence County and Ohio is coming up next week and early voting is already underway.

The Ironton Tribune sent out questionnaires to all five candidates on the ballot for mayor of Ironton.

The following are the responses we received. Note: A (…) donates an editorial cut when candidate exceeded the word limit for an answer):

Amanda Cleary

Age: 42

Residence: I currently reside in the home I purchased with my husband located on the North end of Ironton.

Professional Background: I am a proud Ironton High School Class of 2000 alumni. I graduated from Ohio University Southern with a Bachelor’s Degree in criminal justice and an Associate in Arts degree with an emphasis on social sciences. My professional background includes restaurant management, marketing, court administration, small business ownership and non-profit oversight.

Occupation: In 2019, I founded Third and Center, a non-profit organization dedicated to creating a positive impact in our community. I am currently the executive director, responsible for grant writing and facilitation, fundraising, resource management, administrative and financial oversight, project development and implementation, and community relations.

Political Experience: I was employed with the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas for eight years, and I also interned at the Ironton Municipal Court. I currently have a working relationship with city and county governments and have a comprehensive understanding of how the political process operates.

Civic Involvement: I have dedicated the past five years of my life to advocating for the betterment of Ironton. In addition to Third and Center, I am actively involved in the following community organizations: Ironton Senior Center, Lawrence County Extension Advisory Committee, OUSC Coordinating Council, Kiwanis, Child Welfare Club and volunteer at Ironton City Schools.

What will your top priority be if elected to office? My top priority will be creating a long-term strategic plan that focuses on Ironton growing into a place where our citizens can live, work and play. This will be accomplished by taking responsibility for our own economic development by writing grants in-house, prioritizing infrastructure upgrades, downtown revitalization and small business development.

What makes you the best candidate for the job? I feel that my combination of education, community involvement, leadership experience and working knowledge of the grant writing process make me the ideal candidate to lead our city forward.

What professional accomplishments are you most proud of? I am proud to be the first in my family to receive a Bachelor’s Degree. I was the youngest female promoted to general manager of Ruby Tuesday Restaurant and earned Marketer of the Year while at Texas Roadhouse. I am also extremely proud of the community impact created through Third and Center.

What do you think is the biggest infrastructure need for Ironton? Ironton’s immediate infrastructure needs are the replacement of water lines and roadway repairs on South Third Street at our city’s entrance and the remediation of the brownfield sites along Third Street. Making the necessary improvements in those areas will create industrial opportunities and drastically improve the first impression of our city.

What do you see as the economic model for the future of Ironton? Our economic model must focus on creating a community for citizens to live, work, and play. We must capitalize on the recreation economy opportunities that lie with utilizing the Ohio River and Wayne National Forest, empower our workforce, tap into remote work opportunities, and make our city accessible for all.

The city has, in recent years, seen a number of recovery centers open. Do you feel these centers are a benefit to our region? Do you feel there should be more regulations as to their operation? Addiction is a problem that has or will affect every family in some way. We must ensure those individuals working to heal are seen as people and not profits. Recovery centers must be held to a higher standard and current ordinances must be enforced to ensure zoning and regulatory compliance.

What do you think could be done to bring more high-paying jobs to Ironton? It is crucial to remove the barriers that hinder workforce participation. These barriers include the need for affordable childcare, reliable transportation options, and GED and job training programs. By empowering and equipping the workforce, the focus can shift towards promoting opportunities that offer the compensation our workforce deserves, like remote work opportunities, shared workspaces and small business development.

What do you think the city’s role in events and activities should be? And do you have any specific plans here? Community events and activities are crucial to the economic and social health of our city. The city should support and empower individuals and groups to organize events and make every effort to remove barriers that would hinder the success of the event. I am very well versed in large scale event planning and will continue to utilize those skills (…)

Other Comments: I am so grateful to everyone who has supported and encouraged me throughout this campaign. Your belief in my vision for a city that offers a vibrant place to live, work, and play is humbling. I truly believe that by working together we can build a future that we can all be proud of.

Samuel Cramblit II

Age: 32

Professional background: Mayor (government official), political consultant and campaign director.

Occupation: Mayor, City of Ironton.

Political Experience: Political consultant and campaign director for various federal, state and local elected officials across seven states and Washington, D.C.; Mayor, three years and 10 months for the City of Ironton.

Civic Involvement: Ironton Rotary Club, Ironton Catholic Community, Ironton Alive, Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission, KYOVA interstate planning Commission, Lawrence County Port Authority, Lawrence County Land Bank.

What will be your top priority if re-elected to office? Completing the ongoing infrastructure projects, we have funded for roads, water, storm and riverfront improvements. Finalizing the alternate plan for our EPA consent decree with the USEPA, DOJ and OHEPA. Constructing the Gateway Regional sports and recreation complex, as well as new spec buildings for businesses on South Third Street.

What makes you the best candidate for the job? My experience and knowledge of how to run the city efficiently, coordinate with agencies to get projects funded and my ability to give all of my time to the needs of the city. With me, you know what you’re getting, continued growth and results for our city.

What professional accomplishments are you most proud of? The North Ironton Road and Storm project, which will resolve flooding and failing infrastructure issues in that part of our city. The Ironton riverfront barefoot landing and rooftop patio project, which will bring life back to our riverfront and be a major attraction for our residents and visitors. The various paving and infrastructure projects in the city.

What do you think is the biggest infrastructure need for Ironton? The biggest infrastructure need is a high-rate sewer treatment plant, which will eliminate sewer/ storm overflows and a failing sewer plant all together. Our current plant was constructed in 1956 and its treatment capacity is less than 5 MGD (million gallons daily) and this system will handle up to 30 MGD.

What do you see as the economic model for the future of Ironton? Short answer: Travel and tourism. Improving and capitalizing on our natural assets surrounding the city, connecting the Ohio River, Wayne National Forest and our historic downtown. That, along with meeting the high demand for small manufacturing and logistics companies with the limited amount of land that we have.

Do you feel that recovery centers are a benefit to our region? Do you feel there should be more regulation as to their operation? We have addressed the issue with what little resources we have to the extent we can legally. I strongly believe in regulation from the state, which funds these centers. Small cities and villages do not have the resources to manage this issue alone. (…) There is a need but quality assurance should be considered before funding an operation.

What do you think could be done to bring more high paying jobs to Ironton? Simply getting more site ready and turn-key properties on the market for commercial development. The same goes for providing housing opportunities that meets the needs of young professionals and working families. A lot of effort has gone into cleaning up commercial and residential properties in the city over the past few years to meet this demand.

What do you think the city’s role in events and activities should be? Do you have any specific plans here? The city’s role in events is best served as a partner in helping support various groups and individuals carry out events. The city is limited in capability by its liability to act as the event organizer. We are currently working with individuals in the community on events for our downtown and riverfront.

Other Comments: Over the past three years under my administration, we have seen more investment and progress in our city than the past three decades combined. With another term under my leadership, you can expect nothing less than continued results and wins for our city moving forward.

Chris Perry

(Candidate did not return questionnaire)

Hugh D. Scott

Professional background: I attended Ironton City Schools and graduated from Ironton High School. I also attended Ohio University Southern Campus studying communications.

Occupation: Former employee of Ashland Oil, Inc. #1 Refinery in Catlettsburg, Kentucky – Carpenter

Political Experience: Former Ironton City Council Member for two terms, serving on the Recreation and Planning committees. Former candidate for Lawrence County Commissioner.

Civic Involvement: I’m a lifelong resident of Ironton. Deacon at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church for over 27 years. nursing home visitations. Was a volunteer for Operation Be Proud and Y.E.A. Youth Empowerment organizations. Former NAACP president in Ironton and currently a Local Neighborhood Watch advocate. Current chairman of trustees for the Providence Regular Missionary Baptist Association, Inc.

What will your top priority be if elected to office? Revitalizing the City for future generations by bringing in new small businesses and re-evaluating the city water bill line items and fee distribution.

What makes you the best candidate for the job? I have compassion and a sincere commitment for my city with honesty and transparency.

What professional accomplishments are you the most proud of? I have been a lifelong mentor, role model and leader for youth and young adults in the community. I’ve been an advocate for senior citizens and for preserving historical landmarks. I have enjoyed and was proud to be a public servant working for the people on City Council.

What do you think is the biggest infrastructure need in Ironton? The Ironton-Russell Bridge should be a gateway to our city. We can network with Ashland and Russell Kentucky, as well as collaborate with Coal Grove and Hanging Rock, joining forces with these river townships.

What do you see as the economic model for the future of Ironton? Our city does not need to rely on grants alone to build up the economy and businesses for a good tax base. We need to bring in a major grocery food chain, like Kroger, and/or a home improvement store, like Menards.

The city has, in recent years, seen a number of recovery centers open. Do you feel these centers are a benefit for our region? Do you feel there should be more regulation as to their operation? I don’t see a benefit of the recovery centers for our region, because there’s no evidence of them being productive. Yes, regulations need to be in place for the safety and benefit of the community. The centers need to be removed from the residential areas and placed under one roof.

What do you think can be done to bring more high-paying jobs to Ironton? We need to be more aggressive to collaborate with the state capital in Ohio.

What do you think the city’s role in events and activities should be? Any do you have specific plans here? Yes, the city should be a vital part in all monitored events and activities held in the city. We need to bring back the Regattafest, as well as provide a Senior Recreation Center with an indoor pool, like the Vitality Center in Russell.

Other comments: I am a public servant that will be working for ALL the people of Ironton when elected. Proverbs 29:18a says, “without a vision the people perish”. Remember – we are stronger together! Again, I’m Hugh Scott running for mayor of Ironton, and I would humbly appreciate your support.

Kelly Greco-Smith

Age: 41

Residence: Ironton

Professional Background: Graduate of Shawnee State University: Associate degree – applied science in radiologic technology. Worked as a radiologic technologist and computed tomography technologist at Southern Ohio Medical Center and Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital and licensed for 20 years; legal secretary; small business entrepreneur – restaurant manager; property investor and contractor; professional vocalist; political campaign consultant; organization and event coordinator.

Occupation: Southern Ohio liaison for Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague. I have covered 17 counties in southern Ohio since 2018. I represent him by working with small government entities, economic development stakeholders, a large network of organizations and corporations across Southern Ohio.

Civic Involvement: Flags of Honor member; The Ironton Child Welfare Club member; president/treasurer – Ironton Softball Federation; 6th-8th grades softball coach – also coached two years of Little League softball; community fundraiser for sports, campaigns, organizations, etc; currently working on setting up an Ironton Middle School PTO chapter as the treasurer; new Kiwanis member.

What will your top priority be if elected to office? To bring in more grant funding for the citizens and the City of Ironton! Once elected, I will be spending a lot of time in Columbus meeting with our elected officials and organizations to inquire about grant funding that is available through state and federal resources. The relationships that I have acquired while in this position will give me a unique advantage over my opponents (…)

What makes you the best candidate for the job? My state government experience, my knowledge of southern Ohio’s major issues, and my established relationships with state, federal and local officials. By combining those three things alone, Ironton will have a huge advantage for being recognized by the state and federal government as a city in need of funding.

What professional accomplishments are you most proud of? I have had many professional accomplishments in my lifetime. From being on American Idol when I was pursuing my music career, to finding compassion in patient care at Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital, running a successful 14-county district judicial campaign against an incumbent, and being recruited to represent the Treasurer of State for all of southern Ohio. (…)

What do you think is the biggest infrastructure need for Ironton? Stable economic cash flow by budgeting our finances so that we can complete our projects; Strong police, fire and government; Solid political infrastructure with good government and coordination between all officials and entities; Staying up to date with technology such as internet, transportation, cellular data, electronics, etc.; Schools also need more funding for programs.

What do you see as the economic model for the future of Ironton? A SWOT analysis would need to be performed to give us our competitive advantage. By gathering data on the city’s current economic status, including population, employment rates, key industries, and available economic indicators, we will have a more accurate approach moving forward with development and growth for the city. (…)

The city has, in recent years, seen a number of recovery centers open. Do you feel these centers are a benefit to our region? Do you feel there should be more regulation as to their operation? The rehabilitation centers only benefit our region if their statistics prove that they are helping individuals recover. The regulations are dealt with on a state and federal level, and changing our zoning laws is about all we can do as a city legally.

What do you think could be done to bring more high-paying jobs to Ironton? We must create a small business hub for remote workers to be able to be employed by companies in bigger cities without having to move to their location. The next plan would be to attract the big companies to come to Ironton and take advantage of the highways, river, and rails that are available to us. (…)

What do you think the city’s role in events and activities should be? And do you have any specific plans here? A city should help promote any activity or event that is scheduled. Since events and activities are hosted by various organizations, the city needs to be a good support system to help them be successful. If the event or activity is successful, it will continue to grow annually and draw more visitors to Ironton. (…)