Southeast Ohio Boys’ Soccer Coaches All-District Teams
Published 1:21 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Southeast Ohio Soccer Coaches
2023 All-District Teams
Boys Division 1
First Team
Player, School
Noah Swart, Logan
Kaiden Koch, Chillicothe
Isaac Herlihy, Chillicothe
Second Team
Parker Glenn, Logan
Corbin Dennis, Logan
Carter Dunfee, Chillicothe
Honorable Mention
Mason Brown, Chillicothe
Landon Mautz, Chillicothe
Isaiah Bookman, Logan
Tyler Kochheiser, Logan
Player of the Year
Noah Swart, Logan
Coach of the Year
Mike McCorkle, Chillicothe
—————
Division 2 Boys
First Team
Mac Threat, Marietta
Caleb Redding, Fairfield Union
Cole Rowley, Fairfield Union
Lucas Hanes, Unioto
Cameron Thompson, Unioto
Andy Pigman, Athens
Austin Jaurnarajas, Athens
Ivan Chavez, Zane Trace
Jordan Harrington, Zane Trace
Myles Montgomery, Minford
Sam Tieman, Minford
Beckett Camden, Gallipolis
Kalin Schneider, Gallipolis
Thatcher Brown, Jackson
Landon Profitt, Jackson
Henry Barnes, Westfall
Landon Beekman, Piketon
Sekou Marol, Miami Trace
Gabe Polcyn, Fairland
Landyn Russell, Waverly
Carson Scott, Hillsboro
Hussain Sharif, Logan Elm
Westley Smith, McClain
Luke Stout, Circleville
Second Team
Marco Chavez, Zane Trace
Judah Hanks, Zane Trace
Caleb Schmelzer, Fairfield Union
Aiden McCafferty, Fairfield Union
Emilio Cruz, Unioto
Kamden Smith, Unioto
Sully Perot, Athens
Sam Trainer, Athens
Cade Mock Gallipolis
Logan Drummond, Gallipolis
Ethan Cordle, Minford
Gavin Downey, Minford
Coen Davis, Jackson
Drew Neff, Jackson
Wesley Bailey, Hillsboro
Will Flory, Circleville
Clayton Lambert, Logan Elm
Trevor Lochow, Fairland
Jobe Lugo, McClain
Pierce McCarthy, Miami Trace
Carson Moore, Waverly
Josh Richmond, Piketon
Jared Thomas, Westfall
Honorable Mention
Owen Groff, Logan Elm
Dawson Hudson, Logan Elm
Braidy Duncan, Gallipolis
Jaxon Myers, Gallipolis
Ethan Rooney, Fairfield Union
Koen Eichhorn, Fairfield Union
Rece Allen, Zane Trace
Brock Jarrell, Zane Trace
Josh Hutchinson, Jackson
Cooper Moore, Jackson
Kaden Paxton, Circleville
Liam Goodhart, Circleville
Sebas Arauz, Athens
Alex Hendrickson, Athens
Ian Mavis, Miami Trace
Landon Burns, Miami Trace
Ryan Howland, Hillsboro
Keahi Mhanna, Hillsboro
Cole Park, Piketon
David Hayslip, Piketon
Grant Wheeler, Minford
Ashton Reeder, Minford
Owen Link, Unioto
Johnny Wetzel, Unioto
Lec Cyrus, Fairland
Jamison Lauder, Fairland
Kristian Posey, Waverly
Nathan Lehew, Waverly
Brice Grahan, McClain
Seth Waller, McClain
Brady Mullins, Westfall
Nate Wolfe, Westfall
Player of the Year
Mac Threat, Marietta
Coach of the Year
Todd Morris, Marietta
—————
Division 3 Boys
First Team
Bryson Burcham, St. Joseph
Brady Medinger, St. Joseph
Joey Bloebaum, South Point
Josh Childers, South Point
Connor Blagg, Rock Hill
Aden Parrott, Chesapeake
Zach Roth, Portsmouth
Max Hagars, Wheelersburg
Nick Sylvia, Wheelersburg
Connor Estep, Wheelersburg
Hunter Barnard, South Webster
Dylan Shupert, South Webster
Jay Jenkins, Northwest
Caleb Lewis, Northwest
Isaac Erye, Lynchburg-Clay
Jay Cordrey, Lynchburg-Clay
Gage White, North Adams
Cody Hesler, North Adams
Braxton Dillo, Lucasville Valley
Jaekyn Ridout, Lucasville Valley
Zane Matthews, Leesburg Fairfield
Colton Maynard, New Boston
Elijah McQuay, Western
Christopher Oldfield, Peebles
Noah Shuemake, Eastern Brown
Arbutus Wuest, West Union
Second Team
Landon Rowe, St. Joseph
Wesley Neal, St. Joseph
Aden Martin, South Point
Moritz Klattenhoff, South Point
Tyler Collingsworth, Chesapeake
Dylan Griffith, Rock Hill
Jacob Roth, Portsmouth
Ethan Hochstapler, Wheelersburg
Brayden Byrd, Wheelersburg
Miller McKenzie, Wheelersburg
Benaiah Andrews, South Webster
Carson Corriell, South Webster
Josiah Burns, Lynchburg-Clay
Austin Bell, Lynchburg-Clay
Cole Tolle, North Adams
Beauy Hesler, North Adams
Levi Bruch, Northwest
Logan Shepherd, Northwest
Chase Powell, Lucasville Valley
Christian Copen, Lucasville Valley
Larkin Friend, Leesburg Fairfield
Rhys Bratchett, New Boston
Trey Bracken, West Union
Kam Jones, Western
Waylen Lloyd, Peebles
Trystyn Perkins, Eastern Brown
Honorable Mention
Evan Balestra, St. Joseph
Jack Whaley, St. Joseph
Israel Schneider, South Point
Lucian Heaberlin, South Point
Ethan Blagg, Rock Hill
Dawson Lewis, Rock Hill
Judah Silk, Chesapeake
Rolan Aragon, Chesapeake
Isaiah Padraza, Portsmouth
Malachi Loper, Portsmouth
Brody Wilburn, Wheelersburg
Clark Weller, Wheelersburg
Tyler Sommer, South Webster
Kody Mantle, South Webster
Hunter Brown, North Adams
Preston Call, North Adams
Nick Queen, Lucasville Valley
Dalton Setty, Lucasville Valley
Braedon West, Lynchburg-Clay
Americo Briloi, Lynchburg-Clay
Daniel Ward, Leesburg Fairfield
Logan McIntosh, Leesburg Fairfield
Davin Allard, New Boston
Jayse Tabor, New Boston
Cole Grooms, Western
Tyler Kerns, Western
Luke West, Eastern Brown
Hunter Gould, Eastern Brown
Brylee Mills, West Union
James Smith, West Union
Carson Reed, Peebles
Garrett Shiveley, Peebles
Evan Mitchell, Northwest
Levi Shepherd, Northwest
Player of the Year
Max Hagans, Wheelersburg
Coach of the Year
Jon Estep, Wheelersburg