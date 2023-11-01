Southeast Ohio Boys’ Soccer Coaches All-District Teams

Published 1:21 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

By Staff Reports

Southeast Ohio Soccer Coaches

2023 All-District Teams

Boys Division 1

First Team

Player, School

Noah Swart, Logan

Kaiden Koch, Chillicothe

Isaac Herlihy, Chillicothe

Second Team

Parker Glenn, Logan

Corbin Dennis, Logan

Carter Dunfee, Chillicothe

Honorable Mention

Mason Brown, Chillicothe

Landon Mautz, Chillicothe

Isaiah Bookman, Logan

Tyler Kochheiser, Logan

Player of the Year

Noah Swart, Logan

Coach of the Year

Mike McCorkle, Chillicothe

—————

Division 2 Boys

First Team

Mac Threat, Marietta

Caleb Redding, Fairfield Union

Cole Rowley, Fairfield Union

Lucas Hanes, Unioto

Cameron Thompson, Unioto

Andy Pigman, Athens

Austin Jaurnarajas, Athens

Ivan Chavez, Zane Trace

Jordan Harrington, Zane Trace

Myles Montgomery, Minford

Sam Tieman, Minford

Beckett Camden, Gallipolis

Kalin Schneider, Gallipolis

Thatcher Brown, Jackson

Landon Profitt, Jackson

Henry Barnes, Westfall

Landon Beekman, Piketon

Sekou Marol, Miami Trace

Gabe Polcyn, Fairland

Landyn Russell, Waverly

Carson Scott, Hillsboro

Hussain Sharif, Logan Elm

Westley Smith, McClain

Luke Stout, Circleville

Second Team

Marco Chavez, Zane Trace

Judah Hanks, Zane Trace

Caleb Schmelzer, Fairfield Union

Aiden McCafferty, Fairfield Union

Emilio Cruz, Unioto

Kamden Smith, Unioto

Sully Perot, Athens

Sam Trainer, Athens

Cade Mock Gallipolis

Logan Drummond, Gallipolis

Ethan Cordle, Minford

Gavin Downey, Minford

Coen Davis, Jackson

Drew Neff, Jackson

Wesley Bailey, Hillsboro

Will Flory, Circleville

Clayton Lambert, Logan Elm

Trevor Lochow, Fairland

Jobe Lugo, McClain

Pierce McCarthy, Miami Trace

Carson Moore, Waverly

Josh Richmond, Piketon

Jared Thomas, Westfall

Honorable Mention

Owen Groff, Logan Elm

Dawson Hudson, Logan Elm

Braidy Duncan, Gallipolis

Jaxon Myers, Gallipolis

Ethan Rooney, Fairfield Union

Koen Eichhorn, Fairfield Union

Rece Allen, Zane Trace

Brock Jarrell, Zane Trace

Josh Hutchinson, Jackson

Cooper Moore, Jackson

Kaden Paxton, Circleville

Liam Goodhart, Circleville

Sebas Arauz, Athens

Alex Hendrickson, Athens

Ian Mavis, Miami Trace

Landon Burns, Miami Trace

Ryan Howland, Hillsboro

Keahi Mhanna, Hillsboro

Cole Park, Piketon

David Hayslip, Piketon

Grant Wheeler, Minford

Ashton Reeder, Minford

Owen Link, Unioto

Johnny Wetzel, Unioto

Lec Cyrus, Fairland

Jamison Lauder, Fairland

Kristian Posey, Waverly

Nathan Lehew, Waverly

Brice Grahan, McClain

Seth Waller, McClain

Brady Mullins, Westfall

Nate Wolfe, Westfall

Player of the Year

Mac Threat, Marietta

Coach of the Year

Todd Morris, Marietta

—————

Division 3 Boys

First Team

Bryson Burcham, St. Joseph

Brady Medinger, St. Joseph

Joey Bloebaum, South Point

Josh Childers, South Point

Connor Blagg, Rock Hill

Aden Parrott, Chesapeake

Zach Roth, Portsmouth

Max Hagars, Wheelersburg

Nick Sylvia, Wheelersburg

Connor Estep, Wheelersburg

Hunter Barnard, South Webster

Dylan Shupert, South Webster

Jay Jenkins, Northwest

Caleb Lewis, Northwest

Isaac Erye, Lynchburg-Clay

Jay Cordrey, Lynchburg-Clay

Gage White, North Adams

Cody Hesler, North Adams

Braxton Dillo, Lucasville Valley

Jaekyn Ridout, Lucasville Valley

Zane Matthews, Leesburg Fairfield

Colton Maynard, New Boston

Elijah McQuay, Western

Christopher Oldfield, Peebles

Noah Shuemake, Eastern Brown

Arbutus Wuest, West Union

Second Team

Landon Rowe, St. Joseph

Wesley Neal, St. Joseph

Aden Martin, South Point

Moritz Klattenhoff, South Point

Tyler Collingsworth, Chesapeake

Dylan Griffith, Rock Hill

Jacob Roth, Portsmouth

Ethan Hochstapler, Wheelersburg

Brayden Byrd, Wheelersburg

Miller McKenzie, Wheelersburg

Benaiah Andrews, South Webster

Carson Corriell, South Webster

Josiah Burns, Lynchburg-Clay

Austin Bell, Lynchburg-Clay

Cole Tolle, North Adams

Beauy Hesler, North Adams

Levi Bruch, Northwest

Logan Shepherd, Northwest

Chase Powell, Lucasville Valley

Christian Copen, Lucasville Valley

Larkin Friend, Leesburg Fairfield

Rhys Bratchett, New Boston

Trey Bracken, West Union

Kam Jones, Western

Waylen Lloyd, Peebles

Trystyn Perkins, Eastern Brown

Honorable Mention

Evan Balestra, St. Joseph

Jack Whaley, St. Joseph

Israel Schneider, South Point

Lucian Heaberlin, South Point

Ethan Blagg, Rock Hill

Dawson Lewis, Rock Hill

Judah Silk, Chesapeake

Rolan Aragon, Chesapeake

Isaiah Padraza, Portsmouth

Malachi Loper, Portsmouth

Brody Wilburn, Wheelersburg

Clark Weller, Wheelersburg

Tyler Sommer, South Webster

Kody Mantle, South Webster

Hunter Brown, North Adams

Preston Call, North Adams

Nick Queen, Lucasville Valley

Dalton Setty, Lucasville Valley

Braedon West, Lynchburg-Clay

Americo Briloi, Lynchburg-Clay

Daniel Ward, Leesburg Fairfield

Logan McIntosh, Leesburg Fairfield

Davin Allard, New Boston

Jayse Tabor, New Boston

Cole Grooms, Western

Tyler Kerns, Western

Luke West, Eastern Brown

Hunter Gould, Eastern Brown

Brylee Mills, West Union

James Smith, West Union

Carson Reed, Peebles

Garrett Shiveley, Peebles

Evan Mitchell, Northwest

Levi Shepherd, Northwest

Player of the Year

Max Hagans, Wheelersburg

Coach of the Year

Jon Estep, Wheelersburg

