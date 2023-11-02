Eddie Smith II

Published 7:26 pm Thursday, November 2, 2023

By Obituaries

Edward “Eddie” Eugene Smith II, 74, of South Point, died at home on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.

He is survived by his wife, Kathryne Donnette Smith.

Friends may visit from 2-4 p.m., Monday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with military honors at 4 p.m. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Wallace Family Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.

