Gloria Jean Gooch

Published 7:29 pm Thursday, November 2, 2023

Gloria Jean Spurlock Gooch, 83, died Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, with her husband and daughter by her side.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Jim Gooch.

Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m., Friday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Claude Spurlock officiating. A burial will follow at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington, WV. Friends may visit the funeral home from 12:30-1:30 p.m. before the service on Friday.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.

