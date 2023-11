Nancy Leadingham Published 7:27 pm Thursday, November 2, 2023

Nancy (Lewis) Leadingham, 72, of Ironton, died Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023 at her home in Ironton.

Private graveside services were held in Lawrence Furnace Cemetery at the request of the family. Phillips Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.

