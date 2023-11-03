Brown welcomes nearly $9M to expand broadband access Published 12:00 am Friday, November 3, 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, held a conference call last week to announce that he helped secure $8,902,228 to support high-speed Internet infrastructure and economic development in communities in Appalachia and Northeast Ohio.

The Appalachian Regional Commission awarded these investments through the Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) Initiative, which Brown’s office said he has long been a champion of.

“Every Ohio family and Ohio business should have reliable, high-speed Internet,” Brown said. “It’s why we’re making these investments in Ohio communities, to expand high-speed internet access and other tools that local businesses and workers need.”

Brown was joined on the call by Tuscarawas County Commissioner Chris Abbuhl and Mark Winchell, executive director of the Ashtabula County Port Authority, to discuss the importance of these investments in their communities.

Support from POWER grants will help expand high-speed internet access, support workforce training initiatives, and strengthen economic development in communities across Appalachian and Northeast Ohio, Brown’s office said.

“I’m thrilled that Ashtabula County will be receiving an ARC grant to expand broadband infrastructure and connectivity in the county,” said Greg Myers, executive director of the Growth Partnership for Ashtabula County. “It›s an essential infrastructure asset required to support existing businesses and residents as well as to attract new ones. Broadband impacts everything from quality of life to education to healthcare to small business development, and more. I appreciate Senator Brown›s support and leadership to help bring this significant investment to Ashtabula County.”