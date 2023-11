Carolyn Davis Published 7:11 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

Carolyn Kay Davis, 80, of, Chesapeake, died Oct. 31, 2023, at her residence.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, with Pastor Rob Jones officiating. A gathering will be held one hour prior to the service.

