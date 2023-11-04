All-OVC girls soccer team
Published 3:59 am Saturday, November 4, 2023
Ohio Valley Conference
All-OVC Girls Soccer Team
First Team
Email newsletter signup
Allison Rogers, Rock Hill Sr.
Emma Scott, Rock Hill Sr.
Chloe Long, Rock Hill Sr.
Abigail Payne, Rock Hill Jr.
Molly Dunlap, Fairland So.
Angela Li, Fairland Jr.
Kamryn Barnitz, Fairland Jr.
Jasmyn Jones, South Point Jr.
Jaidyn Malone, South Point Jr.
Nevaeh Huff, South Point Jr.
Sarah Wilcoxon, Gallipolis Sr.
Mary Howell, Gallipolis Sr.
Lucy Johnson, Chesapeake
Brooklyn McComas, Chesapeake Sr.
Honorable Mention
Mackenzie Wilds, Rock Hill Jr.
Haylee Dancy, Rock Hill Jr.
Kali Hall, Fairland Sr.
Joelie Jarrell, Fairland Jr.
Ella Cassidy, South Point Jr.
Haylie Patrick, South Point Sr.
Kenya Peck, Gallipolis Jr.
Kennedy Smith, Gallipolis Sr.
Brooklyn Webb, Chesapeake Sr.
Angel Hundley, Chesapeake Jr.
Player of the Year
Jasmyn Jones, South Point Jr.
Coach of the Year
Summer Collins, Rock Hill
League Champion
Rock Hill Redwomen