All-OVC girls soccer team

Published 3:59 am Saturday, November 4, 2023

By Staff Reports

Ohio Valley Conference

All-OVC Girls Soccer Team

First Team

Allison Rogers, Rock Hill Sr.

Emma Scott, Rock Hill Sr.

Chloe Long, Rock Hill Sr.

Abigail Payne, Rock Hill Jr.

Molly Dunlap, Fairland So.

Angela Li, Fairland Jr.

Kamryn Barnitz, Fairland Jr.

Jasmyn Jones, South Point Jr.

Jaidyn Malone, South Point Jr.

Nevaeh Huff, South Point Jr.

Sarah Wilcoxon, Gallipolis Sr.

Mary Howell, Gallipolis  Sr.

Lucy Johnson, Chesapeake

Brooklyn McComas, Chesapeake Sr.

Honorable Mention

Mackenzie Wilds, Rock Hill Jr.

Haylee Dancy, Rock Hill Jr.

Kali Hall, Fairland  Sr.

Joelie Jarrell, Fairland Jr.

Ella Cassidy, South Point Jr.

Haylie Patrick, South Point Sr.

Kenya Peck, Gallipolis Jr.

Kennedy Smith, Gallipolis Sr.

Brooklyn Webb, Chesapeake Sr.

Angel Hundley, Chesapeake Jr.

Player of the Year

Jasmyn Jones, South Point Jr.

Coach of the Year

Summer Collins, Rock Hill

League Champion

Rock Hill Redwomen

