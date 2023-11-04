City hosts Halloween Parade, Safe Trick or Treat Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 4, 2023

1 of 10

The temperature may have dropped from the unseasonable warm weather of the past few weeks, but the rain held off Monday for the annual Ironton Downtown Safe Trick or Treat.

Hundreds of children went door-to-door, stopping at local businesses and places such as Be Hope Church and the Ironton City Center, where Mayor Sam Cramblit II and local businesses, such as Harbor Health Care, were set up and handing out candy.

At the same time, the Lawrence County Courthouse was open to the public, where officials such as the Lawrence County Commissioners, Common Pleas Judge Christen Finley, Clerk of Courts Mike Patterson and others were greeting the children.

Email newsletter signup

The event culminated in the annual Halloween Parade, organized by the Ironton Lions Club and the Ironton Rotary Club.

Participation was open to anyone with a costume and children were pinned by Lions members with a number at the Rotary Fountain at Third and Center streets.

From there, they walked downtown, led by the Ironton High School Million Dollar Band, who were playing Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”

The parade proceeded to the lot of the Ironton Splash Park, where Rotary members, with help from Ohio University Southern

nursing students judged the costumes and handed out cash prizes for multiple categories.

Winners this year were:

Most Attractive: First – Haylee Keeton, Second – Weston Moretto, Third – Gunner Wilson

Fantasy: First: Waylon Mannon, Second – Zackary Wicker, Third – Kaden Arter

Hero and Villain: Onyxox Malone, Second – Lisha Turman, Third – Cortana Kirk

Old School: First – Naly Vallance, Second – Ella Taylor, Third – Casey Chapman

Witty: First – Evan Stapleton, Second – John and Kinsleigh Rowe, Third – Emma Utsenger

Best Couple or Group: Mia and Milo Cordero, Second – Lucas Wilson, Third – Preslee Rife