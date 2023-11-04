Highway striping work set for Ashland this weekend Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 4, 2023

Watch for lane closures, slow-moving spray trucks on Sunday

ASHLAND, Ky. — Motorists should use caution while driving in and around downtown Ashland this weekend for paint striping operations.

From 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday, contractors will install highly-reflective thermoplastic paint along U.S. 23 and U.S. 60 edge lines, centerlines and other highway markings.

Motorists should watch for mobile lane closures as well as slow-moving paint trucks and shadow vehicles. To avoid wet paint, motorists are urged not to pass shadow vehicles or spray trucks.

Road work schedules may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.

Visit GoKY.ky.gov online for Kentucky travel and traffic information, or use the Waze mobile application.