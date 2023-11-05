Appointments to come at South Point council meeting Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 5, 2023

SOUTH POINT — Tuesday’s meeting of village council in South Point will deal with filling two vacancies, one due to a death, and the other a resignation.

Village chaplain Jerry Boggs died Oct. 24 at age 77. Boggs had served as South Point’s chaplain for four years, taking over the position when Bill Van Bibber retired in 2019.

“Jerry Boggs was one of the finest men I’ve ever known,” Mayor Jeff Gaskin said. “He will be sorely missed both at church and at the council meetings.”

Boggs is the second chaplain the village has lost this year. The retired Van Bibber died in February at age 86.

Also needing addressed at Tuesday’s meeting will be a vacant seat on council, with council member Michael Lynd resigning, which became effective on Thursday.

Gaskin will choose a replacement, which must be confirmed by the council.

The council meeting is set for 7 p.m. at village hall.