OHSAA girls volleyball & soccer state tournament pairings Published 6:05 pm Sunday, November 5, 2023

By TIM STRIED

OHSAA Director of Media Relations

COLUMBUS, Ohio –The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings and schedule for this week’s soccer and girls volleyball state tournaments.

Tickets for all OHSAA postseason contests in all sports are available at www.OHSAA.org/tickets.

State tournament media credential information is posted at https://www.ohsaa.org/news/credentials.

Recapping the Cross Country and Field Hockey State Tournaments

Yesterday, the OHSAA crowned state champions in cross country and field hockey.

Girls cross country state titles were won by Perrysburg in Division I, Minerva in Division II and Minster in Division III, while boys state titles were won by Massillon Jackson in Division I, Alliance Marlington in Division II and Columbus Grove in Division III. Complete state tournament results are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Cross-Country/Cross-Country-2023/2023-Cross-Country-Tournament-Coverage

Thomas Worthington won their second-consecutive and eighth overall field hockey state championship, topping New Albany 2-1 in overtime. Recaps and stats are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Field-Hockey/Field-Hockey-2023/2023-Field-Hockey-Tournament-Coverage

2023 OHSAA Volleyball State Tournament Pairings

State Tournament Coverage: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Volleyball-Girls/2023-Girls-Volleyball/2023-OHSAA-Girls-Volleyball-State-Tournament-Coverage

Designated home team listed first.

All matches at Irvin J. Nutter Center, Wright State University, Dayton, Ohio

All matches live on the NFHS Network.

Division I

Kings Mills Kings (26-1) vs. Cleveland St. Joseph Academy (23-4), Friday, noon

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (25-3) vs. Toledo St. Ursula Academy (19-8), Friday, 2 p.m.

Division I State Championship: Sat., Nov. 11 at 3 p.m.

Division II

Alliance Marlington (24-3) vs. Cincinnati Mercy McAuley (23-4), Thursday, 4 p.m.

Columbus Bishop Hartley (22-6) vs. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (17-10), Thursday, 6 p.m.

Division II State Championship: Sat., Nov. 11 at 1 p.m.

Division III

Byesville Meadowbrook (23-5) vs. Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas (20-7), Thursday, noon

Mentor Lake Catholic (27-0) vs. St. Henry (24-3), Thursday, 2 p.m.

Division III State Championship: Sat., Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

Division IV

Sarahsville Shenandoah (27-0) vs. New Bremen (23-4), Friday, 4 p.m.

Tiffin Calvert (26-1) vs. Canton Central Catholic (23-5), Friday, 6 p.m.

Division IV State Championship: Sat., Nov. 11 at 5 p.m.

2023 Girls Soccer State Tournament Pairings

Brackets and Tournament Coverage: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Soccer/Soccer-2023/2023-OHSAA-State-Tournament-Coverage

Designated home team listed first.

Division I

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit vs. Strongsville, Tuesday, 7 p.m., at Macedonia Nordonia High School Boliantz Stadium

Cincinnati Seton vs. Powell Olentangy Liberty, Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Wright State University

State Championship: Fri., Nov. 10, 4 p.m. at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus

Division II

Rocky River vs. Bay Village Bay, Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Avon High School Mark Wahlberg Stadium

Millersburg West Holmes vs. Cincinnati Summit Country Day, Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Marysville High School IMPACT Stadium

State Championship: Fri., Nov. 10, 1 p.m. at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus

Division III

Ottawa-Glandorf vs. Akron Manchester, Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Shelby High School WAC Stadium

Cincinnati Madeira vs. Cincinnati Country Day, Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Loveland High School Tiger Stadium

State Championship: Fri., Nov. 10, 7 p.m. at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus

2023 Boys Soccer State Tournament Pairings

Brackets and Tournament Coverage: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Soccer/Soccer-2023/2023-OHSAA-State-Tournament-Coverage

Designated home team listed first.

Division I

Cleveland St. Ignatius vs. Medina, Wednesday, 7 p.m. at Brunswick High School Auto Mart Stadium

Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller vs. Columbus St. Charles, Wednesday, 7 p.m. at Wright State University

State Championship: Sat., Nov. 11, 4 p.m. at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus

Division II

Columbus Bishop Watterson vs. Tipp City Tippecanoe, Wednesday, 7 p.m., at Marysville High School IMPACT Stadium

Mentor Lake Catholic vs. Richfield Revere, Wednesday, 7 p.m., at Twinsburg High School Tiger Stadium

State Championship: Sat., Nov. 11, 1 p.m. at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus

Division III

Willoughby Andrews Osborne vs. Ottoville, Wednesday, 7 p.m., at Clyde Robert J. Bishop Jr. Stadium

Worthington Christian vs. Waynesville, Wednesday, 7 p.m., at Xenia Doug Adams Stadium

State Championship: Sat., Nov. 11, 7 p.m. at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus