Commission honors Ironton resident for clean-up efforts Published 12:00 am Monday, November 6, 2023

The Lawrence County Commission honored an Ironton man on Tuesday for his efforts at keeping his community clean.

The commission declared Tuesday as “DJ Cohenour Day” in the county.

Cohenour has spent the last few years working as a volunteer around the city center, picking up trash while pushing his tiger-striped collection barrel.

Commissioner DeAnna Holliday said they were approached with the idea by Kelly Greco-Smith, the field representative for Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague.

“I was excited and happy to honor him,” Holliday said, noting that Cohenour’s work epitomizes the commission’s Project First Impression beautification efforts.

“Taking ownership of things on an individual basis makes a difference,” she said,.

Holliday noted that Project First Impression has had spinoff groups in the form of Hometown Love in Chesapeake and Proctorville and said she encouraged Cohenour to start an Ironton chapter.