Programming to resume at Ironton Senior Center

Programming will be resuming at the Ironton Senior Center, with Ironton-based nonprofit Third and Center handling those duties, as well as restoring meal service at the location.

Amanda Cleary, executive director of Third and Center, said that the group had entered into a lease agreement with the Ironton Lawrence County Community Action Organization, who oversees the center.

Cleary said, upon learning that the center had no program director, Third and Center approached the CAO and the Lawrence County Commission in September about the proposal.

Cleary said Third and Center has applied for grants for the funding, which they “hope to hear back on soon.”

Under this agreement, the center will have a new program director, Michael Gleichauf.

“She is a wonderful choice, because she has been active with the seniors for more than 10 years,” Cleary said.

Cleary said meal service will be restored at the location, and that Fat Boy Q, who have been granted a kitchen license to provide lunches. She said Third and Center are seeking a license as well.

The senior center is located at 202 Park Ave. in Ironton, in the former Marting Hotel, home to the Park Avenue senior apartments.

But Cleary notes that the center is open to all, and not just those residents, and that they will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

“It is a place where they can foster fellowship and enjoy a delicious meal,” she said.

Cleary said Third and Center thanks the commission and the CAO for the partnership.

“They are committed to making our seniors a priority,” she said.

Cleary said while services have started, they are currently negotiating the contract with the CAO and that they expect the transition to be complete by January.