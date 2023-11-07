BOE suspends South Point Middle School principal for five days Published 2:43 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Board: Stems from not being ‘forthcoming” after student complaint of harassment

SOUTH POINT — The South Point Board of Education voted last week to suspend the district’s middle school principal with pay for five work days.

The board hosted a special meeting on Oct. 30 regarding discipline of an employee.

According to a notice sent to Sarah Coleman on Oct. 30, she was suspended from Nov. 8-14.

The message, from board president Natalie Adams, informed Coleman she was being suspended because she was “not forthcoming” with the board on Oct. 25 to discuss policies followed from a student complaint of harassment. Adams stated that Coleman was also not forthcoming with a third-party investigator in the matter.

“As you know, the board takes complaints of harassment very seriously,” Adams stated to Coleman.

Dams said that Coleman, during the suspension, will report to the board office to review policies and procedures, as well as complete professional development on anti-harassment policies.

Coleman was told that further misconduct could result in additional discipline, up to and including termination of employment.