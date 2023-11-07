Caldwell makes debut as Marshall women open Thursday Published 9:19 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

By DAVID O’LEARY

Marshall Sports Information

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University women’s basketball program opens its new era on the road against George Mason. Tip from EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia will be at 7 p.m. Thursday.

COACH KIM CALDWELL

On March 27, 2023, the Coach Kim Caldwell era began for the Marshall University women’s basketball program. Caldwell became the eighth head coach in the history of the Herd.

Caldwell – the Parkersburg, West Virginia native – joins Marshall from Division II Glenville State, where she turned the Pioneers into a powerhouse, going 191-24 in seven seasons, winning the 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championship.

The 2022 WBCA NCAA Division II National Coach of the Year spoke with the media on Monday. Caldwell’s weekly press conference can be viewed HERE.

PRE-GAME NOTES