Caldwell makes debut as Marshall women open Thursday
Published 9:19 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023
By DAVID O’LEARY
Marshall Sports Information
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University women’s basketball program opens its new era on the road against George Mason. Tip from EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia will be at 7 p.m. Thursday.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Watch: ESPN+
Live Stats: StatBroadcast
Game notes: Marshall
COACH KIM CALDWELL
On March 27, 2023, the Coach Kim Caldwell era began for the Marshall University women’s basketball program. Caldwell became the eighth head coach in the history of the Herd.
Caldwell – the Parkersburg, West Virginia native – joins Marshall from Division II Glenville State, where she turned the Pioneers into a powerhouse, going 191-24 in seven seasons, winning the 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championship.
The 2022 WBCA NCAA Division II National Coach of the Year spoke with the media on Monday. Caldwell’s weekly press conference can be viewed HERE.
PRE-GAME NOTES
The Herd returns 12 players from its 2022-23 squad which finished 17-14 (9-9 SBC). Leading scorer Roshala Scott was named to the Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference First Team.
Six newcomers join Marshall’s squad in 2023 – four transfers and two incoming freshmen. One such transfer is senior guard Breanna Campbell. The Largo, Fla. native averaged 18.3 PPG for Glenville State last season.
The Thundering Herd were picked ninth in the Preseason SBC poll.
Marshall and George Mason will be facing off for the first time in program history