Carroll Knapp Published 2:38 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Carroll Marting “Curley” Knapp, 87, of Waverly, died Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at Community Hospice, Ashland, Kentucky.

Mr. Knapp was born March 26, 1936, in Ironton, a son to the late Anton George and Nellie Olive (Silliman) Knapp.

Carroll is survived by his loving wife, Thurlie Jane (Adams) Knapp, whom he married July 26, 1969; a brother-in-law, William Fox; sister-in-law, Barbara (David) Robinson; sister-in-law, Bonnie Howard; and brother-in-law, Noah (Theresa) Perkins.

He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and friends who will miss him dearly.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Audrey (William) Fox and Laverne (Robert) Fuller; and a special aunt and uncle, Lillian and Alford Milar.

Mr. Knapp was a graduate of Ironton High School, and proudly served in the Ohio Army National Guard for several years.

He retired in 1984 from DMI/Amcast after 30 years of service as a payroll supervisor.

He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ironton.

Funeral services will be noon Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Brother Chad Pemberton officiating.

Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church and/or Bristol Village Foundation 660 E. Fifth St., Waverly, Ohio 45690.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.com.