Cramblit to face Cleary in Nov. 21 runoff for mayor Published 11:31 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Brown elected to Ironton council; Incumbent Pierce defeated; Haney, Hock re-elected

With all precincts reporting, there was no winner in the Ironton mayoral race on Tuesday.

Incumbent Mayor Sam Cramblit II led the five-candidate field with 34.86 percent of the vote, coming in below the 40 percent threshold to avoid a runoff.

Challenger Amanda Cleary had 30.21 percent of the vote, meaning she will now face Cramblit head to head in the runoff, set for Nov. 21.

Kelly Greco-Smith came in third place, with 15.9 percent of the vote, followed by Chris Perry, with 10.77 percent, and Hugh Scott, with 6.68 percent.

Cramblit, who was hoping to earn a re-election tonight, said the result was “disappointing.”

“It’s not the result we wanted tonight,” he said.

But the mayor said he was optimistic that he could prevail in a two-person race.

“I am confident the citizens of Ironton will choose the best candidate in a head-to-head race,” he said. “I am grateful for everyone who showed up and gave their support and voted, and I am grateful for the four years they have given me.”

Cramblit said he would work for another four years and was hopeful for a victory in the runoff.

Cleary, the executive director of nonprofit Third and Center, also thanked her supporters.

“I am grateful for everyone who turned out to vote for me,” she said. “And I appreciate everyone who believed in me. I look forward to continuing to have conversations with everyone for the next two weeks and I am thankful for my team who helped me to get here.”

Greco-Smith thanked her supporters on her Facebook page.

“Though this chapter may have ended differently than we hoped, it is not the end of our commitment to Ironton,” she said. “I promise to continue to contribute positively to our city, in whatever capacity that may be. There are still great things to be done for Ironton, and I am determined to be a part of those efforts when possible.”

In the Ironton City Council race, there was a change, with Shake Shoppe co-owner and Be Hope Church pastor Robbie Brown being elected, and incumbents Jacob Hock and Chris Haney winning re-election.

Incumbent council member Mike Pierce came in fourth place in the race for three seats, with Douglas Davis coming in fifth.

Hock, who thanked his supporters, said Pierce will be missed on the council, but said he “looked forward” to working with Brown.

“He will be a good addition,” Hock said.