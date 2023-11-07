D.F. Wooten II

Delbert “D.F.” Ferman Wooten II, 74, of Worthington, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.

A celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe at 518 South Sixth St., Ironton, with visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. 

Respecting his wishes, there will be no graveside service. 

Please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to make condolences to the Wooten family. 

