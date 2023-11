David Sommerville Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

David L. Sommerville, 71, of Lucasville, formerly of Chesapeake, died Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Edgewood Manor, Lucasville.

A graveside and burial took place Monday at Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington, West Virginia.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.