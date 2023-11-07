ODOT road report Published 12:00 am Tuesday, November 7, 2023

The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Lawrence County next week.

NEW

State Route 218 Culvert Replacements – Work is set to begin November 6 for a series of culvert replacements on State Route 218 between State Route 217 and the Gallia County line. The road will be closed for this construction. During the closure traffic will be detoured via State Route 217, State Route 7, and State Route 553. Estimated completion: Nov. 17, by 5 p.m.

UPDATED

State Route 93/ U.S. 52 Double Roundabout Project – Work has begun as of April 3 for a safety improvement project on S.R. 93 at the U.S. 52 interchange. One lane of traffic will be maintained each direction on S.R. 93 throughout construction. Additional impacts will include narrowed and shifted travel lanes.

The project has entered phase 3 of construction as of Sept. 19. For this third phase, the roundabouts on S.R. 93 will still be under construction but the final traffic pattern will be in use by motorists. All ramps at the U.S. 52/State Route 93 interchange have reopened to traffic, as of Oct. 3.

When traveling through a roundabout, remember to slow down on approach, yield to traffic already in the roundabout, and proceed counterclockwise until you reach your desired exit.

One 10-foot lane in each direction will be maintained on S.R. 93 during this phase. Estimated interim completion: Fall 2023

ONGOING

State Route 775 Resurfacing – Work has begun as of July 24 for a resurfacing project on State Route 775 between State Route 7 and State Route 217. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday – Friday. During work hours traffic will be maintained using flaggers.

As part of the project, bridge maintenance is being performed on State Route 75 between County Road 409 and Township Road 82. State Route 775 will be reduced to one lane maintained using temporary traffic signals at this location for approximately five weeks, as of Aug. 11.

This project also includes bridge maintenance on State Route 7 south of State Route 775 near Irene Road. State Route 7 will be reduced to one lane maintained using temporary signals for this work.

Estimated completion: Fall 2023