Herd basketball signs 2 for 2024 class

By CODY LINN

Marshall Sports Information

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall Men’s Basketball coach Dan D’Antoni announced the signings of Will Moore and Erich Harding for the Class of 2024 on Wednesday afternoon.

“Will is a Taevion Kinsey type of athlete, who is an outstanding shooter,” D’Antoni said about Moore. ”At 6’7”, he’s an athlete with length on defense, runs the floor and will bring many exciting nights for Herd fans.”

Moore is a 6-foot-7 guard from Cumming, Georgia, who plays at West Forsyth High School.

The three-star prospect scored 15 points per game as a sophomore but missed last season due to injury.

Despite the injury in his junior season, Moore entered his senior year with 17 Division I offers due to his length, athleticism and 42-inch vertical. However, the position-less basketball scheme and freedom to be a playmaker led Moore to choose the Herd over those other offers.

“Erich is a big man in the middle and a rim protector on defense,” D’Antoni said about Harding. “He’s a modern big that stretches the floor and can create off the dribble.”

Harding comes to Marshall from Combine Academy in Lincolnton, North Carolina, where he is competing this season on the post-graduate team.

The 6-10 forward/center possesses a 7-foot wingspan and strong upside due to his length, ability to run the floor and interior presence on both ends, which includes finishing around the rim on the offensive end.

Harding is currently averaging 10 points and seven rebounds per game for Combine Academy’s post-grad team and is coming off his best performance of the season – a 13-point, 11-rebound effort in a 106-53 win over Gardner-Webb’s JV earlier this week.

Over the past two seasons, Harding has been a key piece of Combine Academy’s back-to-back Hoopstate Championship teams in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

While Marshall is taking care of the early portion of its 2024 class, the 2023-24 team is getting set for its first road trip of the season when it takes on Radford in the Battle At The Springhouse at 7 p.m. on Friday against Radford at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.