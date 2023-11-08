Ronald Wilds Published 5:03 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Sept. 15, 1936 — Nov. 4, 2023

Ronald J. “Ronnie” Wilds, 87 of Richwood, died Saturday Nov. 4, 2023 at his home following a lengthy illness.

He was born Sept. 15, 1936 in Ironton to the late Joseph and Florida (Ferguson) Wilds. He was also preceded in death by sisters, Karen Heminger and Elda Gail Colley.

Ronnie had worked many jobs to support his family. He worked in construction, worked at Goodyear, Marion Power Shovel and retired in 1998 from HTM in Russells Point. He had been part owner of B&W Pizza Shop in Broadway and owned two water slides, one at Loudonville and the other in Logan, they were called “Giant Twister Waterslide”.

Surviving is his wife of 65 years, Sue (Culver) Wilds; their children, Mark (Karen) Wilds of Marysville, Ronda (Carl) Conrad of Richwood and Mike Wilds of Raymond; a brother, Edward Wilds of Richwood; grandchildren, Tony Wilds, Trisha (Dan) Bell, Nicole (John) Hamilton, Carlee (Garrett Rudasil) Conrad and Caitlin Conrad; and great grandchildren, Layla and Layney Wilds, Nolan and Danica Bell, Paxton and Witten Rudasil and Hendrix Hamilton

Ronnie was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed camping in his younger days, but his favorite spot was home with his family around him. Ronnie loved to have fun and laugh about everything.

There will be a gathering of family and friends to celebrate his life from 11-2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Fulton Creek Friends Church, located at 10950 Fulton Creek Rd. Richwood.

Memorial gifts may be made to Christ the Rock Church at c/o Pastor Dale Baker 800 Sheridan Rd. Marion, Ohio 43302

The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Remembrances and condolences may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com.