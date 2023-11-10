Lambert museum to host film screening on Saturday Published 3:34 pm Friday, November 10, 2023

Will be screened at cafe across from farmers market

The William C. Lambert Museum and Archive will host a film screening on Saturday.

The Swedish band Sabaton has launched a worldwide museum project entitles “History Rocks.”

Email newsletter signup

At the center of this project stands the band’s new animated film, “The War To End All Wars – The Movie,” which is to be screened by participating museums spanning the globe around on Veterans Day on Saturday.

The date is also Armistice Day, marking the end of World War I.

”History Rocks” is a charity initiative that aims to raise awareness on the importance of history and encourage more people to visit their local museums.

Lambert museum member Chris Davis has acquired the film and it will be screened at the Cafe space at 225 S. 2nd St., the corner of Second and Vernon, across the street from the Farmers Market Square in Ironton.

The length of the film is one hour and it will be screened at 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The museum says this will be a good opportunity for people to learn more about this crucial part of history and reflect on the sacrifices made by those who fought in the war.

Admission is free, donations to the William C. Lambert Military Museum and Archive will be accepted. Applications to become a Lambert Museum Member will be available.

View the trailer on YouTube: