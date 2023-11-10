Thelma Hankins Published 3:19 pm Friday, November 10, 2023

Thelma (McFann) Hankins, 76, of Kitts Hill, died at Harbor Health Care in Ironton on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023.

She is survived by her husband; William “Keith” Hankins.

The Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Mamre Missionary Baptist Church with Ryan McKee officiating. Public visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow in the privately owned Hankins Cemetery, located inside the Sugar Creek Cemetery, Kitts Hill.