William Webb

Published 3:17 pm Friday, November 10, 2023

William “Bill” Burcher Webb, 72, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Nov. 6, 2023, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Jervis Webb.

A celebration of life will be 4– 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s memory to Little Victories, P.O. Box 247 Barboursville, WV 25504, or Huntington Area Food Bank, 1327 7th Ave. Huntington, WV 25701.

Wallace Family Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.