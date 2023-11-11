Church retreats begin Sunday Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 11, 2023

Father Bill Garrott, O.P., a sought-after presenter and speaker, will offer free retreats at Holy Family Church, 900 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Ky., from Sunday–Tuesday, Nov. 12 – 14, at 6:30 p.m. each night.

The latest theme of the retreats is “Christ-Lock: Identity Theft No More!” and is an invitation for the community to come together to renew themselves and their faith as a people living in the Spirit.

On Sunday, the topic is “Where is your faith?” Monday’s topic is “Are you right to be angry?”; and Tuesday’s theme is “Take away the stone!”

Email newsletter signup

Garrott is a member of the Dominican Order, of Washington, D.C., formerly known as the Order of Preachers (O.P.). During hundreds of retreats across the U.S., through his musical abilities on keyboard and guitar, he has drawn tens of thousands of listeners more deeply into the unconditional love which the Father, Son and Holy Spirit reveal to us.

“You might call my ministry a ministry of encouragement,” Garrott said. “I’m preaching the theological version of hope. God has a plan, and God always provides.”

All in the community are welcome.

For additional information, contact 606-329-1607 or email holyfamily@cdlexl.com.