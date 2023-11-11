EDITORIAL: Collins worthy of county veteran honor Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 11, 2023

Held just before Veterans day each is the Lawrence County Veteran of the Year ceremony, which takes place at Ohio University Southern in Ironton.

Each year, residents of the county submit names for nomination for the annual honor, which are then looked at by the committee and a recipient is chosen.

This year’s inductee into the Hall of Fame is Aaron Collins, a decorated veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Email newsletter signup

Collins, upon returning from service has been a longtime member of the Ironton Fire Department.

But his service extends further – he has dedicated his time to volunteering with youth in the area and organizing and coaching sports.

His life story is one of servant leadership, which is the overall theme of the award.

We congratulate Collins as this year’s Veteran of the year and thank him for all of his service.