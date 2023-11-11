Lady Dragons’ Allen looking to make an impact at Tiffin Published 1:07 am Saturday, November 11, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — One of the Clint Eastwood “Dirty Harry” movies was “Sudden Impact.”

Email newsletter signup

Bree Allen won’t rival Eastwood as an actor, but he won’t match Allen as a basketball player. However, Allen is about to be cast in a familiar role as her own version of Sudden Impact.

The Fairland Lady Dragons 5-foot-11 All-Ohio standout signed a letter-of-intent to play for the Tiffin Dragons next fall and it doesn’t appear she’ll have to wait very long to play alongside her former Fairland teammate Tomi Hinkle who is a starting guard for Tiffin.

“(Coach Josh Mason) said that I would be making an impact immediately. Tomi is starting this year so I also think I’ll get a starting position all four years. That’s what I’m hoping. He said I’ll be either a two, three, four. It’s like I am for Fairland,” said Allen.

The 5-foot-11 Allen has been All-Ohio the past 3 seasons and averaged 14.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 steals a game last season as Fairland reached the Division 3 Final Four and won the Ohio Valley Conference.

Fairland head coach Jon Buchanan agrees Allen can play right away and make an impact.

“I think she’s got a great opportunity to play. It’s kind of a similar position that she’s playing here which I think is going to help her. She’s going to play that three, four spot she plays here,” said Buchanan.

“I don’t think it’s going to be too much of an adjustment. I think she’s going to go there and be able to play right away. Tiffin doesn’t give a ton of full rides, so for her to get one speaks volumes of how they believe in her. We’re just excited that she’s bought in so much over the years and here she is getting her reward for it,.”

Getting to play immediately was just one of the reasons Allen picked Tiffin over other schools who came courting including Malone, Walsh, Stetson, Concordia and other GMAC teams.

“I picked Tiffin because it was really family friendly and I really liked the campus. And Tomi (Hinkle) is there, so that’s fun, too,” said Allen.

However, by picking Tiffin, Allen will be playing against her current teammate and close friend Kylee Bruce who signed with GMAC foe Malone.

“Kylee is going to Malone and I had an offer from there, but I just decided it was better for me to go to Tiffin because I just felt more at home there. I also like that they’re the Dragons and I can stay a Dragon,” Allen said with a laugh.

Allen knows there will be an adjustment period but she said the similarities between her high school playing style is similar to Tiffin and she will play a similar position.

“Me and Tomi went to watch them play last year. It was fast-paced but I think we’re pretty used to it considering how Buch has us play,” said Allen.

“I think the transition will be weird at first, but I think it’ll be a pretty easy transition thanks to (Buchanan).”

Signing early before the season is relieving a lot of the pressure and anxiety for Allen heading into her senior season.

“Last year I was stressed about points and all my stats, but this year I’ve committed so I think I’ll just play for fun,” she said.

Eliminating stress will help Allen do what she likes to do best in her free time.

“I take naps,” she said.

Although Allen said she doesn’t do anything interesting other than playing sports, she does have an interesting connection.

Allen’s great-grandmother’s niece is Minnesota Lynx WNBA head coach Cheryl Reeve.

“She’s my cousin-in-law,” Allen said.

Allen is undecided on a major.