Marshall outscores Georgia Southern, 38-33

Published 11:55 pm Saturday, November 11, 2023

By The Associated Press

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jayden Harrison returned the opening kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown, Rasheen Ali had 163 yards rushing and ran for three second-half TDs and Marshall beat Georgia Southern 38-33 Saturday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

After a short punt gave Marshall possession at the its own 45, Ali ripped off a 55-yard scoring run that gave Marshall (5-5, 2-4 Sun Belt Conference) the lead for good with 10:51 to play. The teams traded punts before Georgia Southern failed to convert a fourth-and-3 from its own 9 and Ali scored from there to make it 38-26 with 2:41 left.

Davis Brin threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Jaylon Barden and a 47-yarder to Dalen Cobb in the second quarter and Michael Lantz, who earlier kicked field goals of 35, 38 and 40 yards, made a 21-yarder with 1:56 left in the third quarter to give Georgia Southern (6-4, 3-3) a 26-24 lead.

Email newsletter signup

Brin was 29-of-54 passing for 307 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions and Barden finished with six receptions for 96 yards. Derwin Burgess Jr. had 63 yards receiving, including a 2-yard TD that capped the scoring, on eight catches.

Georgia Southern 3 17 6 7 33
Marshall 10 7 7 14 38

First Quarter

MRSH–J.Harrison 98 kickoff return (Verhoff kick), 14:45.

GASO–FG Lantz 35, 6:15.

MRSH–FG Verhoff 22, 2:43.

Second Quarter

GASO–Barden 9 pass from Brin (Lantz kick), 11:15.

MRSH–McMillan 21 run (Verhoff kick), 5:32.

GASO–Cobb 47 pass from Brin (Lantz kick), 3:07.

GASO–FG Lantz 38, :12.

Third Quarter

GASO–FG Lantz 40, 6:51.

MRSH–Ali 2 run (Verhoff kick), 5:06.

GASO–FG Lantz 21, 1:56.

Fourth Quarter

MRSH–Ali 55 run (Verhoff kick), 10:51.

MRSH–Ali 9 run (Verhoff kick), 2:41.

GASO–Burgess 2 pass from Brin (Lantz kick), :50.

—————

GASO MRSH
First downs 17 14
Total Net Yards 384 368
Rushes-yards 24-77 33-167
Passing 307 201
Punt Returns 4-68 0-0
Kickoff Returns 4-82 2-109
Interceptions Ret. 1–2 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 29-56-0 15-21-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-8 2-15
Punts 6-38.5 6-40.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-1
Penalties-Yards 6-40 9-73
Time of Possession 32:31 27:29

—————

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Georgia Southern, White 17-67, Brin 6-6, Cobb 1-4. Marshall, Ali 24-163, McMillan 1-21, E.Payne 2-1, (Team) 3-(minus 6), Pennington 3-(minus 12).

PASSING–Georgia Southern, Brin 29-54-0-307, (Team) 0-1-0-0, Hood 0-1-0-0. Marshall, Pennington 15-20-1-201, Keaton 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING–Georgia Southern, Burgess 8-63, Hood 7-46, Barden 6-96, Cobb 3-80, White 2-18, Dirrim 2-2, Upshaw 1-2. Marshall, Harris 4-147, Ali 3-9, Coombs 2-14, Keaton 1-15, B.Robinson 1-9, C.Montgomery 1-4, Mottillo 1-3, J.Harrison 1-1, McMillan 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS–Georgia Southern, Lantz 38.

More z RSS Twitter

Harrison triggers Buckeyes rout of Spartans

Stealing signs becomes silly scandal for college football

With no Harbaugh, Michigan runs over Penn State

Lady Dragons’ Allen looking to make an impact at Tiffin

Print Article

  • Polls

    Thanksgiving is only weeks away, along with the traditional start of the Christmas shopping season. Do you start your Christmas shopping before or after the holiday?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections