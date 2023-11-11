Marshall outscores Georgia Southern, 38-33
Published 11:55 pm Saturday, November 11, 2023
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jayden Harrison returned the opening kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown, Rasheen Ali had 163 yards rushing and ran for three second-half TDs and Marshall beat Georgia Southern 38-33 Saturday night to snap a five-game losing streak.
After a short punt gave Marshall possession at the its own 45, Ali ripped off a 55-yard scoring run that gave Marshall (5-5, 2-4 Sun Belt Conference) the lead for good with 10:51 to play. The teams traded punts before Georgia Southern failed to convert a fourth-and-3 from its own 9 and Ali scored from there to make it 38-26 with 2:41 left.
Davis Brin threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Jaylon Barden and a 47-yarder to Dalen Cobb in the second quarter and Michael Lantz, who earlier kicked field goals of 35, 38 and 40 yards, made a 21-yarder with 1:56 left in the third quarter to give Georgia Southern (6-4, 3-3) a 26-24 lead.
Brin was 29-of-54 passing for 307 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions and Barden finished with six receptions for 96 yards. Derwin Burgess Jr. had 63 yards receiving, including a 2-yard TD that capped the scoring, on eight catches.
|Georgia Southern
|3
|17
|6
|7
|—
|33
|Marshall
|10
|7
|7
|14
|—
|38
First Quarter
MRSH–J.Harrison 98 kickoff return (Verhoff kick), 14:45.
GASO–FG Lantz 35, 6:15.
MRSH–FG Verhoff 22, 2:43.
Second Quarter
GASO–Barden 9 pass from Brin (Lantz kick), 11:15.
MRSH–McMillan 21 run (Verhoff kick), 5:32.
GASO–Cobb 47 pass from Brin (Lantz kick), 3:07.
GASO–FG Lantz 38, :12.
Third Quarter
GASO–FG Lantz 40, 6:51.
MRSH–Ali 2 run (Verhoff kick), 5:06.
GASO–FG Lantz 21, 1:56.
Fourth Quarter
MRSH–Ali 55 run (Verhoff kick), 10:51.
MRSH–Ali 9 run (Verhoff kick), 2:41.
GASO–Burgess 2 pass from Brin (Lantz kick), :50.
—————
|GASO
|MRSH
|First downs
|17
|14
|Total Net Yards
|384
|368
|Rushes-yards
|24-77
|33-167
|Passing
|307
|201
|Punt Returns
|4-68
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|4-82
|2-109
|Interceptions Ret.
|1–2
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|29-56-0
|15-21-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-8
|2-15
|Punts
|6-38.5
|6-40.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-40
|9-73
|Time of Possession
|32:31
|27:29
—————
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING–Georgia Southern, White 17-67, Brin 6-6, Cobb 1-4. Marshall, Ali 24-163, McMillan 1-21, E.Payne 2-1, (Team) 3-(minus 6), Pennington 3-(minus 12).
PASSING–Georgia Southern, Brin 29-54-0-307, (Team) 0-1-0-0, Hood 0-1-0-0. Marshall, Pennington 15-20-1-201, Keaton 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING–Georgia Southern, Burgess 8-63, Hood 7-46, Barden 6-96, Cobb 3-80, White 2-18, Dirrim 2-2, Upshaw 1-2. Marshall, Harris 4-147, Ali 3-9, Coombs 2-14, Keaton 1-15, B.Robinson 1-9, C.Montgomery 1-4, Mottillo 1-3, J.Harrison 1-1, McMillan 1-(minus 1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS–Georgia Southern, Lantz 38.