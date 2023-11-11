Marshall outscores Georgia Southern, 38-33 Published 11:55 pm Saturday, November 11, 2023

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jayden Harrison returned the opening kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown, Rasheen Ali had 163 yards rushing and ran for three second-half TDs and Marshall beat Georgia Southern 38-33 Saturday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

After a short punt gave Marshall possession at the its own 45, Ali ripped off a 55-yard scoring run that gave Marshall (5-5, 2-4 Sun Belt Conference) the lead for good with 10:51 to play. The teams traded punts before Georgia Southern failed to convert a fourth-and-3 from its own 9 and Ali scored from there to make it 38-26 with 2:41 left.

Davis Brin threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Jaylon Barden and a 47-yarder to Dalen Cobb in the second quarter and Michael Lantz, who earlier kicked field goals of 35, 38 and 40 yards, made a 21-yarder with 1:56 left in the third quarter to give Georgia Southern (6-4, 3-3) a 26-24 lead.

Email newsletter signup

Brin was 29-of-54 passing for 307 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions and Barden finished with six receptions for 96 yards. Derwin Burgess Jr. had 63 yards receiving, including a 2-yard TD that capped the scoring, on eight catches.

Georgia Southern 3 17 6 7 — 33 Marshall 10 7 7 14 — 38

First Quarter

MRSH–J.Harrison 98 kickoff return (Verhoff kick), 14:45.

GASO–FG Lantz 35, 6:15.

MRSH–FG Verhoff 22, 2:43.

Second Quarter

GASO–Barden 9 pass from Brin (Lantz kick), 11:15.

MRSH–McMillan 21 run (Verhoff kick), 5:32.

GASO–Cobb 47 pass from Brin (Lantz kick), 3:07.

GASO–FG Lantz 38, :12.

Third Quarter

GASO–FG Lantz 40, 6:51.

MRSH–Ali 2 run (Verhoff kick), 5:06.

GASO–FG Lantz 21, 1:56.

Fourth Quarter

MRSH–Ali 55 run (Verhoff kick), 10:51.

MRSH–Ali 9 run (Verhoff kick), 2:41.

GASO–Burgess 2 pass from Brin (Lantz kick), :50.

—————

GASO MRSH First downs 17 14 Total Net Yards 384 368 Rushes-yards 24-77 33-167 Passing 307 201 Punt Returns 4-68 0-0 Kickoff Returns 4-82 2-109 Interceptions Ret. 1–2 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 29-56-0 15-21-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-8 2-15 Punts 6-38.5 6-40.5 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-1 Penalties-Yards 6-40 9-73 Time of Possession 32:31 27:29

—————

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Georgia Southern, White 17-67, Brin 6-6, Cobb 1-4. Marshall, Ali 24-163, McMillan 1-21, E.Payne 2-1, (Team) 3-(minus 6), Pennington 3-(minus 12).

PASSING–Georgia Southern, Brin 29-54-0-307, (Team) 0-1-0-0, Hood 0-1-0-0. Marshall, Pennington 15-20-1-201, Keaton 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING–Georgia Southern, Burgess 8-63, Hood 7-46, Barden 6-96, Cobb 3-80, White 2-18, Dirrim 2-2, Upshaw 1-2. Marshall, Harris 4-147, Ali 3-9, Coombs 2-14, Keaton 1-15, B.Robinson 1-9, C.Montgomery 1-4, Mottillo 1-3, J.Harrison 1-1, McMillan 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS–Georgia Southern, Lantz 38.