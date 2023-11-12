5 NFL games end on FG; most ever for one day

Published 8:56 pm Sunday, November 12, 2023

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press

Five games ended with game-winning field goals Sunday, the most in one day in NFL history.

The Cardinals, Browns, Seahawks, Texans and Lions each won on a field goal as time expired. The previous high in a single day was three. One game remained on Sunday night.

Email newsletter signup

Cleveland and Arizona were trailing before their kicks. Dustin Hopkins hit a 40-yarder to give the Browns a 33-31 victory at Baltimore. Matt Prater made a 23-yard field goal to lift the Cardinals to a 25-23 win over Atlanta.

Seattle, Houston and Detroit were tied before their decisive field goals.

Jason Myers kicked a 43-yarder, his fifth of the game, to give the Seahawks a 29-26 win against Washington. Riley Patterson connected from 41 yards for the Lions, giving them a 41-38 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Matt Ammendola, signed by Houston this week as an injury replacement, nailed a 38-yard field goal to finish the Texans’ 30-27 victory at Cincinnati.

More z RSS Twitter

Memphis coach fined $25G for public criticism of refs

Georgia’s No.1 streak now 2nd best ever at 22 weeks

Browns rally from 14 down to beat Ravens, 33-31

Late FG lifts Texans over Bengals

Print Article

  • Polls

    Thanksgiving is only weeks away, along with the traditional start of the Christmas shopping season. Do you start your Christmas shopping before or after the holiday?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections