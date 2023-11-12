Chris Perry: Thoughts after coming short on Election Day Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 12, 2023

I’d like to give a tremendous thank you to all of my supporters, and the folks who shared my vision!

When asked recently by a lovely young lady, what happens if you are not elected…? Will you just give up?

My resounding answer to her, and to Ironton as a whole, is absolutely not! I am honored to have served these two years on city council, and I look forward to finishing this first term.

I’ve got plenty of ideas and I’m using this pit stop to top off the tank, and getting back on the road to further advocating for Ironton’s citizens, and business community!

Next, I would like to offer a special thank you to everyone who had the courage to throw their hat in the ring. You are all fine examples of democratic citizenry!

Additionally, I would like to congratulate Chris Haney and Jacob Hock on their re-election and to welcome aboard the newest member of our city council team, Robby Brown! On behalf of Ironton City Council, we are excited to work alongside you!

And finally, I would like to congratulate mayoral candidate, and second place finisher, Amanda Cleary and top vote earner, current Mayor Sam Cramblit on a fine job this campaign season.

I look forward to the Nov. 20-21 runoff election!

Chris Perry

Ironton