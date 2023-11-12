Doug Johnson: It is amazing what we can do with God Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 12, 2023

Jesus said in John’s Gospel “If you abide in My word, you are My disciples indeed. And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free…

If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed.” There is spiritual freedom to be found nowhere else under the sun, except in a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, the Son of God.

This is why Jesus came.

To live a sinless life, die on the cross and rise from the dead to deliver us from the power of death, hell, and the grave. For those who have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, who believe the Bible is true and its principles are to be applied in the way we live our lives, that person has a Biblical Worldview.

My good friend George Barna has often said, “It’s important to understand what people believe, because you do what you believe.”

In fact, a nation is best understood by examining the content of its beliefs because those beliefs determine the nation’s behavior.

The sum of those beliefs is known as a worldview.

A worldview is the intellectual, emotional, and spiritual filter through which you see and respond to the world.

A biblical worldview is a means of experiencing, interpreting, and responding to reality consistent with biblical perspectives, to be a disciple of Jesus, imitate Him; a biblical worldview is your best effort to think like Jesus so you can act like Jesus.

My friend Cheryl Chumley, of the Washington Times, in a column entitled Mike Johnson vilified for the very faith that will save America wrote last week… Jen Psaki, on “Inside with Jen Psaki” on MSNBC, recently tore apart new House Speaker Mike Johnson as a radical, religiously fanatical nut job bent on bowing Americans to a brutal Bible-thumping reign.

All the guy did, mind you, was pray and express his Christian faith… Here’s the context: Johnson answered a question about his worldview by saying, “Well, go pick up a Bible off your shelf and read it — that’s my worldview.

That’s what I believe and so I make no apologies for it. That’s my personal worldview.” The Bible doesn’t just inform his worldview,” Psaki said. “It is his worldview.” She wasn’t just reporting.

She was mocking, scorning, deriding. As if.

As if the idea of a political leader with open, unabashed, and unwavering Christian faith and biblical belief was an announcement of the end of the world. The thing is, Johnson’s worldview is pretty close to how Founding Fathers governed, as well.

Chumley continues, “The New England Primer was the first textbook ever printed in America and was used to teach reading and Bible lessons in our schools until the twentieth century,” FireLightChurch.org wrote. “In fact, many of the Founding Fathers and their children learned to read from the New England Primer.”

And from the C.S. Lewis Institute — this: “the founding fathers read the Bible. their many quotations from and allusions to both familiar and obscure scriptural passages tell us that they knew the Bible well; they knew the Bible from cover to cover.

Biblical language and themes liberally seasoned their rhetoric; the phrases and the cadences of the King James Bible, especially, informed their written and spoken words. the ideas of the Bible shaped their habits of mind and informed their political pursuits.”

We have before us a critical moment, there are two competing worldviews that are likely to guide us forward as a nation.

So, it seems we are facing a critical moment before us.

A moment that will possibly decide the future of those we love and cherish.

The critical decision we make as Americans will set the course for the future of millions yet unborn.

The good news as I see it is that God has always used a remnant of believers to change the course of history.

With God’s aid, I believe that the efforts of great Americans can make this nation healthy again.

I happen to be very pleased to hear our new speaker of the House of Representatives point to the Word of God as the basis for his worldview.

Why he even carried his Bible to the podium in the United States House of Representatives Chamber for his swearing in ceremony.

Was that refreshing or what? More of that kind of behavior can only be a good thing for America.

The Latin phrase E Pluribus Unum is found in the Journals of the Continental Congress, June 20, 1782, where it was used to describe the Great Seal adopted that day.

The phrase means “out of many, one” speaking not only to the 13 colonies becoming one nation, but from many who come to these shores, we become one nation of Americans.

The revisionism and rewriting of American and in some cases, Christian history, has attempted to tear down what it means to be an American.

So out of many, there becomes one.

One nation under God, indivisible. You see, divisible means capable of being divided.

When we have congressional leaders with a Biblical worldview, we will not be divided.

And there’s no telling what God can do in a country like that.

Tim Throckmorton is the national director of Family Resource Council’s Community Impact Teams.