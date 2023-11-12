Georgia’s No.1 streak now 2nd best ever at 22 weeks Published 8:54 pm Sunday, November 12, 2023

The Associated Press

Georgia extended its streak of weeks being top-ranked in the AP Top 25 to 22 on Sunday, giving the Bulldogs the second-longest run of being No. 1 in the 87-year history of the college football poll.

The Bulldogs received 54 first-place votes after they routed Mississippi in what was a top-10 matchup on Saturday night. Georgia broke a tie with Miami, which made 21 straight appearances at No. 1 from 2001-02.

The longest No. 1 streak belongs to Southern California. The Trojans spent 33 straight polls at No. 1 from 2003-2005.

The entire top eight of this week’s Top 25 remained unchanged, with No. 2 Michigan receiving seven first-place votes and No. 3 Ohio State getting one.

Florida State was No. 4, followed by No. 5 Washington. The top five in the rankings are all 10-0, marking the first time in the BCS/CFP era that five teams from so-called power conferences have been perfect after 10 games.

Oregon was No. 6, followed by Texas and Alabama.

POLL POINTS

New to the top 10 this week were No. 9 Louisville and No. 10 Oregon State, both with season-high rankings.

The Cardinals have their highest rankings since reaching No. 3 on Nov. 13, 2016, with Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson.

The Beavers are in the top 10 for the first time since Oct. 21, 2012.

No. 11 Missouri has its best ranking since finishing No. 5 in 2013.

The teams that fell out of the top 10 this week were the losers of Saturday’s big games.

Penn State slipped three spots to No. 12 after falling at home to Michigan. Mississippi also dropped three places to No. 13 after losing at Georgia.

IN-N-OUT

Kansas was the only team to drop out of the rankings this week. The Jayhawks were upset at home by Texas Tech.

Replacing them was rival Kansas State at No. 23.

The Wildcats visit Kansas on Saturday.

CONFERENCE CALL

SEC — 6 (Nos. 1, 8, 11, 13, 15, 21).

Pac-12 — 5 (Nos. 5, 6, 10, 16, 19).

Big 12 — 4 (Nos. 7, 14, 23, 24).

Big Ten — 3 (Nos. 2, 3, 12).

ACC — 3 (Nos. 4, 9, 22).

American — 1 (No. 17).

Conference USA — 1 (No. 25).

Sun Belt — 1 (No. 18).

Independent — 1 (No. 20).

RANKED vs. RANKED

No. 1 Georgia at No. 21 Tennessee. Was No. 1-vs.-No. 2 last season.

No. 5 Washington at No. 10 Oregon State. Last time the Huskies and Beavers played with both ranked was 2000. Only three ranked matchups in 94 overall meetings.

No. 16 Utah at No. 19 Arizona. Third ranked matchup and second since the Utes moved to the Pac-12 in 2011.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

AP College Football Poll

Record Pts Prv 1. Georgia (54) 10-0 1540 1 2. Michigan (7) 10-0 1464 2 3. Ohio St. (1) 10-0 1433 3 4. Florida St. 10-0 1366 4 5. Washington 10-0 1322 5 6. Oregon 9-1 1218 6 7. Texas 9-1 1180 7 8. Alabama 9-1 1141 8 9. Louisville 9-1 1002 11 10. Oregon St. 8-2 934 12 11. Missouri 8-2 917 16 12. Penn St. 8-2 865 9 13. Mississippi 8-2 810 10 14. Oklahoma 8-2 733 17 15. LSU 7-3 703 18 16. Utah 7-3 543 13 17. Tulane 9-1 409 20 18. James Madison 10-0 405 21 19. Arizona 7-3 387 23 20. Notre Dame 7-3 359 22 21. Tennessee 7-3 332 14 22. North Carolina 8-2 265 24 23. Kansas St. 7-3 239 – 24. Oklahoma St. 7-3 177 15 25. Liberty 10-0 133 25

Others receiving votes: Iowa 110, Kansas 82, Toledo 51, Fresno St. 13, Southern Cal 5, UNLV 4, SMU 4, NC State 2, Miami (Ohio) 1, Texas A&M 1.

USA Today Coaches College Football Poll

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team’s records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Georgia (58) (10-0) 1591 1 2. Michigan (3) (10-0) 1479 2 3. Ohio State (3) (10-0) 1467 3 4. Florida State (10-0) 1428 4 5. Washington (10-0) 1358 5 6. Oregon (9-1) 1256 6 7. Texas (9-1) 1207 7 8. Alabama (9-1) 1197 8 9. Louisville (9-1) 1042 11 10. Oregon State (8-2) 945 13 11. Missouri (8-2) 937 15 12. Penn State (8-2) 890 9 13. Oklahoma (8-2) 817 16 14. Mississippi (8-2) 815 10 15. LSU (7-3) 667 19 15. Utah (7-3) 531 14 17. Tulane (9-1) 434 20 18. Notre Dame (7-3) 424 22 19. Tennessee (7-3) 401 12 20. North Carolina (8-2) 387 23 21. James Madison (10-0) 343 21 22. Arizona (7-3) 295 24 23. Iowa (8-2) 252 NR 24. Kansas State (7-3) 216 NR 25. Oklahoma State (7-3) 145 17

Dropped out: No. 18 Kansas (7-3); No. 25 Fresno State (8-2).

Others Receiving Votes: Kansas (7-3) 90; Liberty (10-0) 79; SMU (8-2) 27; UNLV (8-2) 24; North Carolina State (7-3) 16; Toledo (9-1) 16; Southern California (7-4) 7; Fresno State (8-2) 6; Air Force (8-2) 5; Troy (8-2) 5; Memphis (8-2) 1.