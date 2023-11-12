Stephens reacts to ballot Issue 1 and 2 passage Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 12, 2023

COLUMBUS — Ohio Speaker of the House Jason Stephens, R-93, reacted to the news that Ohio’s voters had approved two ballot issues dealing with abortion access and marijuana legalization on Tuesday.

With Issue 1, voters approved a constitutional amendment that ensures access to abortion and other forms of reproductive health care.

“As a 100% pro-life conservative, I remain steadfastly committed to protecting life and that commitment is unwavering,” Stephens said in a news release. “The legislature has multiple paths that we will explore to continue to protect innocent life. This is not the end of the conversation.”

With Issue 2, voters approved a measure legalizing recreational marijuana.

“With the passage of Issue 2, now is the time for the legislature to lead on how best to allocate tax revenues while responsibly regulating the industry,” Stephens said. “Investing in county jail construction and funding law enforcement training across Ohio should be our top priority to make our communities safer.”

Stephens, a Getaway resident and former Lawrence County commissioner and auditor, represents the 93rd district, which covers Lawrence, Jackson and Gallia counties.

The Associated press contributed to this report.