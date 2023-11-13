Josh Blanton: Cramblit is right choice for mayor of Ironton Published 12:00 am Monday, November 13, 2023

As a former resident of Ironton and current citizen of Ashland, I would like to express my appreciation for the job Mayor Samuel Cramblit has done over the past four years.

I first met Mayor Cramblit in 2019, one year before I became a city commissioner in Ashland.

Over the years, we have developed a friendship beyond our titles and one that I truly value.

More importantly, I have learned how Mayor Cramblit has served the citizens of Ironton.

From his support for first responders to his continuous work with economic development, he does the job he was elected to do and does it well.

It has been a pleasure to work with him when possible and to know him on a personal level.

I believe that the citizens of Ironton can be confident in knowing that Mayor Cramblit will continue to serve with the experience and enthusiasm he has shown the last four years.

I write this letter not as a representative of the City of Ashland, but as a friend and supporter of Mayor Samuel Cramblit.

Josh Blanton

Ashland