New business opens in former Proctorville Women’s Club building Published 12:00 am Monday, November 13, 2023

PROCTORVILLE — Located on Route 7 in Proctorville, Sprout CCC occupies the building formerly occupied by the Proctorville Women’s Club. Sprout CCC offers affordable group fitness classes, including yoga and Pilates, multiple times each week, free community events, including a monthly book club, and weekly events that are free and open to the public in a newly renovated and beautiful space.

In keeping with the tradition of the Proctorville Women’s Club, Sprout CCC is also available most Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays to the public for private rentals for birthday parties, showers and other celebrations.

“Whether it’s through a yoga class, a cup of coffee or providing a beautiful space for a special event, we consider it an honor to provide our clients and the public opportunities to connect with others, build new friendships and create memorable experiences,” owner Beth Sparks Collins said. “It’s all about the people and our community.”

Email newsletter signup

Sprout was founded out of passion to be a resource dedicated to cultivating relationships with those who live in the Proctorville area and help create a stronger and healthier community.

For more information, visit www.sproutccc.com or follow them on Facebook @SproutCCC and Instagram @sproutccc.