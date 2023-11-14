Christmas on the Square set for Dec. 3 Published 12:00 am Tuesday, November 14, 2023

GREENUP, Ky. — Something special is coming to Greenup this holiday season: A giant snow slide during the annual Christmas on the Square celebration from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Children can go down the 20-foot slide as snow floats down on them, thanks to the generosity of ARC (Appalachian Recovery Center), which donated $1,000 to the hometown celebration.

The snow slide is only one of the attractions this year. Businesses, churches and organizations have combined to create 20 Ho-Ho-Ho stops where children can make a craft, decorate a cookie, hear a story and do much more.

Nearly 40 vendors of handcrafted items will line the courthouse square and The Emporium, a shop with children’s toys and holiday décor, will be set up in the offices of The Greenup Gazette. Local authors will be there to talk with visitors with their books to sell.

Church choirs will entertain during the afternoon and the GOTEM tractor club will be offering hay rides.

Visitors should check in at the headquarters building where they can pick up a map of the various stops. They will receive a ticket at each stop. The tickets can be returned to headquarters to entertain drawings for children and adults alike.

The day ends with the annual parade and the arrival of Santa Claus who will take a seat in the headquarters building to meet children and hear their wishes.

There will also be food trucks on site and various photo backgrounds for pictures.