Dewey Harrison
Published 2:14 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Dewey Wayne Harrison, 75, formerly of South Point, died Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at Holy Family Hospital, Greenville, Illinois.
He is survived by his wife, Dixie Ann (Gasser) Harrison.
Funeral service was Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton., Ironton, with Pastor Tom Keelin officiating.
Burial followed in Woodland Cemetery.
To offer condolences to the family, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.