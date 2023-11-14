Dewey Harrison

Published 2:14 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023

By Obituaries

Dewey Wayne Harrison, 75, formerly of South Point, died Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at Holy Family Hospital, Greenville, Illinois.

He is survived by his wife, Dixie Ann (Gasser) Harrison.

Funeral service was Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton., Ironton, with Pastor Tom Keelin officiating.

Email newsletter signup

Burial followed in Woodland Cemetery. 

To offer condolences to the family, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

More Obituaries

Rick Boggs

Rita Allen

Virginia Rader

Jean Aller

Print Article

  • Polls

    Thanksgiving is only weeks away, along with the traditional start of the Christmas shopping season. Do you start your Christmas shopping before or after the holiday?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections