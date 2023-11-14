James Sherman Published 2:13 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023

James Sherman entered through heaven’s gates into the arms of Jesus Christ his Lord and Savior Nov. 12, 2023, at his home surrounded by family and friends.

James was born March 21, 1950 in Prestonsburg, Kentucky the son of the late Ethel (Clifton) Sherman and Stewart William Sherman.

He was a 1967 graduate of Dawson-Bryant High School. He was a veteran of the US Army and served his country from 1967-1974.

He is also a graduate of Ohio University with a Bachelor’s in Psychology and studied for his master’s degree in Theology and Divinity at The Methodist Theological School in Delaware, Ohio. Jim also had attended Huntington Barber College and Jackson Vocational School for degrees in Landscaping and Machinery.

He retired from Pathways as a psychology counselor and director of the PATH program finding housing and jobs for the homeless of Ashland, Kentucky and surrounding areas.

He was also a retired minister serving as pastor to Rock Camp United Methodist Church, Immanuel UMC, Pine St UMC, Sedgwick UMC all of Ironton. He was also pastor at Kentucky churches, including First Church of Christ Prestonsburg, Whites Creek UMC, and First Methodist Church of South Shore.

He had a passion for helping others. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing guitar, spending time with friends at Clay Farms, riding his horses Beauty and Pony Boy, wood crafting and being a Pap to his grandchildren.

He was actively involved in the lives of his children, grandchildren and their friends including chauffeur for many of the Ironton High School Boys Soccer Team.

He is preceded in death by brothers, Harold Doug Sherman, Pete Sherman; two infant brothers, Billy Ray and Donnie Lee; and sisters, Vonda Jean, Norma, Lillie Ann, Patty Sue, Betty Lou, with one surviving sibling, his baby sister, Mary Rose Sherman.

He is survived by one son, Brett Sherman; two daughters, Jami Sherman and Jennifer Cassity; one son-in-law, Josh Cassity; grandchildren, Alexis Lawson, Chance Triplett, Ashton Lawson, Savanna (Jacob) Akers, and Hailey Cassity; greatgrandchildren, Kingston and Salem; and honorary grandchild, Mattox Perry.

Surviving are lifelong best friend, Arnold Topping; and close friends Rodney Rymer, Bill Donovan and Chris Kearns.

Services will be conducted by Bill Donovan with the Ironton High School Soccer Team as pall bearers. Burial shirt handmade by granddaughter Alexis Lawson.

Funeral services will be held Saturday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Final resting place will be Bellefonte Memorial Gardens in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Military graveside rites will be provided by James Dickey American Legion Post 23.