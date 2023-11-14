Rick Boggs

Published 3:46 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023

By Obituaries

Rick Boggs, 70, of Chesapeake, died Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in St. Mary’s Medical Center (Cornerstone Hospital).

He is survived by his wife, Mary White Boggs.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

