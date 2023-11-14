Robert Wileman Published 2:12 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023

June 29, 1960–Nov. 10, 2023

Robert Lee Wileman, 63, of Ironton was called to his heavenly home on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 at SOMC Hospice Center.

Robert was a man of great faith who loved the Lord and his family with all his heart and cherished every moment he was able to spend with them. He was also a longtime member of the 10th and Vine Church of Christ in Ironton.

He was born on June 29, 1960 to Thomas Wileman Sr. and Norma (Moreland) Wileman. He graduated from Ironton High School in 1978 and remained a Fighting Tiger fan till the end.

On Nov. 26, 1988, he married the love of his life and soul mate, Kim (Harvey) Wileman where they remained married for 35 years this year.

He was employed at Marathon Petroleum Company for 30 plus years and retired in 2018. There, he made lifelong friends who have become like family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas H. Wileman and Norma (Moreland) Wileman, both of Ironton.

Robert is survived by his wife, Kim (Harvey) Wileman, of Ironton; son Aaron Wileman (Erin), of Ironton; daughter, Kayla McCarty (Aaron), of Ashland, Kentucky; son, Ryan Wileman, of South Point; his four grandbabies, Eli Wileman, William McCarty, Lorelei Wileman, and Logan McCarty; brother, Thomas Wileman Jr., of Ironton; brother-in-law, Chris Harvey (Jennifer), of Coal Grove; and a multitude of close friends.

In the years that Robert lived, he was so many things to so many people. He was an amazing person and was loved by everyone who met him.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like for donations to be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or The James Cancer Center.

The family would like to say a special thanks to SOMC Hospice for taking exceptional care of our loved one and our family during this difficult time.

To all of those who have prayed for us and helped us along the way, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Church of Christ, 2503 S. 10th St., Ironton with Pastor Bill Haynes officiating.

Visitation will be from 5–7 p.m. today at the church and again from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday.

Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.