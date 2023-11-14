Virginia Rader Published 2:15 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Virginia Katherine Rader, 87, of Proctorville, died Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral services will be held at Hall Funeral Home in Proctorville 11 a.m. Thursday.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Email newsletter signup

Burial will follow the services at Aid Cemetery, Aid.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory of Proctorville is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.