McCoy appointed to South Point council Published 12:00 am Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Byers chosen as new village chaplain

SOUTH POINT — The village council moved to fill two vacancies at its meeting on Tuesday night in South Point.

Mayor Jeff Gaskin appointed Rocky McCoy to the vacant council seat, which was open after the resignation of Michael Lynd earlier this month.

McCoy, who was confirmed by council, was also on the general election ballot for council and won the seat the same night, for a term to begin in January.

A new village chaplain was also chosen, to fill the vacancy from the death of Jerry Boggs.

Gaskins said Ryan Byers was chosen for that position.

Byers, a father of three, is the pastor at First Church of the Nazarene in South Point.

Also on the agenda on Tuesday was Phase III of the village’s water line replacement project.

Gaskin said the council moved to approve the multi-million dollar project, which will be handled by Tribute Contracting, of South Point, who did the work on the first two phases.

He said the bids for the project came in 23 percent under budget. Work is expected to start in the spring.

Gaskin said the council also started on an ordinance to hire a new police officer, noting that there is a need, due to illness and retirements.

On Tuesday, voters in the village rejected the renewal of a five-year, 3 mil operating levy.

Gaskin said the levy is used to fund street lights, clean ups and brush pick ups, among other things.

He stressed that the levy, which has been in place for 40 years, is a renewal and not a new tax.

Gaskin said the village did not publicize it enough prior to the election, but he hopes to put it back on the ballot in the 2024 primary election.

The next meeting of village council is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4.