Festival of Trees is this weekend Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 16, 2023

Takes place at Chamber of Commerce starting Friday

SOUTH POINT — The big tent was being set up at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce on Monday, in preparation for an event that kicks off the holiday season.

The ninth annual Festival of Trees and Christmas Market is set for Friday-Saturday, running from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. each day.

In addition to its signature trees, decorated by local businesses, schools and organizations, it will feature the market, comprised of dozens of craft vendors and artisans, as well as entertainment and music, live reindeer and food trucks.

Children’s events, including a breakfast with Santa, are set for Saturday morning.

The Chamber is located at 216 Collins Ave. in South Point.

There is no cost of admission.

More information can be found at https://lcfestivaloftrees.com.