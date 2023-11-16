Festival of Trees is this weekend

Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 16, 2023

By Heath Harrison

The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Festival of Trees and Christmas Market begins on Friday. (the Ironton Tribune | File photo | Heath Harrison)

Takes place at Chamber of Commerce starting Friday

SOUTH POINT — The big tent was being set up at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce on Monday, in preparation for an event that kicks off the holiday season.

The ninth  annual Festival of Trees and Christmas Market is set for Friday-Saturday, running from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. each day.

Email newsletter signup

In addition to its signature trees, decorated by local businesses, schools and organizations, it will feature the market, comprised of dozens of craft vendors and artisans, as well as entertainment and music, live reindeer and food trucks.

 Children’s events, including a breakfast with Santa, are set for Saturday morning.

The Chamber is located at 216 Collins Ave. in South Point. 

There is no cost of admission.

More information can be found at https://lcfestivaloftrees.com.

More News

Ironton has new leaf collector

Honoring veterans on Veterans Day

Return to the wizarding world

McCoy appointed to South Point council

Print Article

  • Polls

    Thanksgiving is only weeks away, along with the traditional start of the Christmas shopping season. Do you start your Christmas shopping before or after the holiday?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections