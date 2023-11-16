Honoring veterans on Veterans Day Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 16, 2023

By Mark Shaffer

The Ironton Tribune

Around 100 came to the Woodland Cemetery’s Soldiers Circle on Saturday for a Veterans Day ceremony to honor those who served.

As always, the event was put on by VFW Post 8850.

The guest speaker this year was Teresa Brown, who is one of the Lawrence County Veterans Services officers. She served in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and was an E-4 in the 101st SSB and was a mechanic on light vehicles like Humvees.

After leaving the service, she was a school teacher for 13 years at St. Lawrence and St. Joseph Catholic schools in Ironton and taught K-12. She became a veterans service officer in October 2021.

“All of us have an idea what a veteran is,” she said, adding she came from a very long line of strong veterans dating back to World War II and further beyond.

She said when they signed the line to enter military service, they were ready to go and added most of them were little more than children.

“I was just 18,” Brown said. “I think that when we signed that dotted line, we thought we would just go and see what happened. But some of us never came home. It is hard to think of the ones that didn’t get to come home that signed the same dotted line as I did. They gave their all.”

She said when she thinks of veteran she thinks of many things — a dad, a brother, an uncle, cousins, grampa and grammas and aunts.

“I think of all those served before me and I am thankful I am to have them in my life,” Brown said.

She thanked every veteran in attendance for their service.

The benediction was done by Brother Chad Pemberton. Patriotic songs were sung by Demi Sands.

“Taps” and a 21 gun salute were done by the VFW Post 8850 Honor Guard.

Louis Sheridan, the post commander of VFW Post 8850, was the event’s master of ceremonies.

“No matter what day of the week it is, Veterans Day is held on the 11th day of the 11th month at the 11th hour,” he said, adding he doesn’t know how long the VFW Post 8850 has held the ceremony but it has been as long as he can remember.

“I attended it when I was a child,” he said. “I know the post was formed in 1977 and I’m sure the honor guard has done something to recognize our veterans since then.”