Area baseball coaches annual Christmas toy drive underway Published 3:02 am Friday, November 17, 2023

The Lawrence County high school baseball coaches are conducting their annual Christmas toy drive for less fortunate children in the area.

People are asked to donate new toys unwrapped for children up to 14 years of age.

Email newsletter signup

Interested people should contact their local high school baseball coach to arrange drop off/pick up. Any further questions should be directed to St. Joseph head coach Greg Bryant on Facebook or calling 740-479-1713. Please donate toys by December 6.

At this time of the year, there are many people needing assistance and the coaches want to make sure children experience a good Christmas. Any donation is greatly appreciated.