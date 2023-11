Dwight Dilley Published 2:55 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

Dwight Anthony (Tony) Dilley, 64, of Ironton, died Nov. 15, 2023 at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky, with family by his side.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home with Pastor Eric Barnes officiating. Visitation will be 5–7 p.m. Monday.

Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.

Visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.